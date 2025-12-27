Chelsea Face Rampant Villans

Aston Villa head to Stamford Bridge in devastating form after extending their winning streak to ten matches in all competitions with a 2–1 home victory over Manchester United.

That result has firmly established Unai Emery’s side as genuine dark horses in the Premier League title race. Villa’s surge began after a 2–0 defeat to Liverpool at the start of November.

Since then, they have reeled off seven consecutive league wins, a run that includes an impressive 2–1 success over leaders Arsenal and emphatic four-goal displays against both Bournemouth and Brighton.

Confidence is high, tempo is sharp, and belief is growing with every outing. The Midlands club’s attacking unit has been central to that momentum.

Morgan Rogers has been particularly influential, driving Villa forward with pace and purpose, and the visitors will pose a serious threat on the counter-attack against a Chelsea side still searching for consistency.

Chelsea sit fourth in the table, seven points adrift of third-placed Villa, and showed resilience last weekend by fighting back from two goals down to earn a draw away at Newcastle.

That result demonstrated character, but home for remains a concern. The Blues have won just four of their eight league games at Stamford Bridge, suffering defeats to Sunderland and Brighton and being held by Crystal Palace.

With Chelsea struggling to turn their home ground into a fortress, confidence in odds-on backing looks mis- placed, particularly against an opponent in such relentless form.

Chelsea’s recent results underline their vulnerability. They have managed only two wins in their last seven matches in all competitions, with victories coming against Cardiff in the EFL Cup and Everton in the league. Clean sheets have been rare, with just two recorded in that same run.