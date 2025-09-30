Chelsea Face Mourinho’s Benfica As Real Seek To Bounce Back

Chelsea will come face-to-face with a familiar figure tonight as they take on Benfica, now coached by their former manager José Mourinho, in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage match at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are under pressure after a poor start to their European campaign, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their opening fixture.

Their recent form hasn’t helped either— losing 3-1 to Brighton over the weekend, which marked their third defeat in four matches. Injuries and suspensions have left the squad stretched, with key players like Cole Palmer and Liam Delap sidelined.

Despite returning home to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea may not find comfort as they prepare to face a rejuvenated Benfica side. Mourinho, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, has made an instant impact since re- turning to the Portuguese club earlier this month.

Under his leadership, Benfica are unbeaten in their last three games and arrive in London with growing confidence. Elsewhere in the Champions League, Spanish giants Real Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

They travel to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty in what looks like a routine fixture on paper. However, Kairat have been strong at home, scoring in 20 of their last 21 competitive matches. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games, which suggests the Kazakh side could find the net at least once. Still, the Spanish champions are expected to take all three points.