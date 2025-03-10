Chelsea Eyes Super Eagles Star Boniface Over Osimhen

Share

Chelsea FC are reportedly shifting focus from Victor Osimhen to fellow Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, as their top transfer target this summer.

The Blues are in search of a reliable goal scorer and were previously linked with Osimhen.

However, concerns over his high salary demands have pushed them to consider Boniface, who has been in impressive form for Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface played a key role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title win last season and has continued his fine form with 10 goals in 20 appearances this season.

His performances have attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle. Reports from CaughtOffside, as cited by Transfer News Live, suggest Chelsea are ready to do “whatever it takes” to secure Boniface’s signature.

The club sees him as a long-term solution to their striking issues and is prepared to offer a lucrative deal to convince both Leverkusen and the player.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Chelsea will have to compete with top European clubs to land the Super Eagles star.

