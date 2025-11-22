New Telegraph

Chelsea Eye Top-Four Boost In High Scoring Trip To Turf Moor

Chelsea vs Burnley

Chelsea have the chance to pile pressure on their Premier League topfour rivals when they visit Burnley in gameweek 12’s opening fixture at Turf Moor on Saturday. The Blues are expected to come out on top in what could be a high-scoring encounter.

Burnley are struggling near the relegation zone after their recent 2-0 defeat to West Ham, marking their seventh league loss of the season. The Clarets now have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League, a surprising decline given their strong defensive form in the Championship last season.

Interestingly, Burnley’s attack has been productive, with a better goalscoring record than seven other topflight clubs. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been involved in goal-heavy matches all season, averaging 2.91 goals per game in the league. Seven of their last eight matches have featured three or more goals, suggesting fans can expect plenty of action at Turf Moor.

Burnley have conceded two or more goals in six of their last seven matches, while Chelsea have scored at least twice in four of their last five away games. With this in mind, the visitors are tipped to edge the clash with a 2-1 victory, maintaining their push for a top-four finish.

