Chelsea Expose Flick’s High Line, Stun Barcelona

Chelsea humiliate Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, sending a strong message about their Champions League ambitions.

Save for the first 15 minutes in which Barcelona could have gone two goals ahead, Chelsea dominated this tie, beating the Blaugrana 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Estevao, 18, scored a stunning second goal after Chelsea had taken the lead through an own goal by Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, before substitute Liam Delap ended an 11-game drought with his first goal of the season.

Yet Estevao stole the limelight from visiting Yamal, also 18, in a contest between arguably the world’s two best teenage attackers.

The headline moment came when the Brazil international skipped past Pau Cubarsi, held off Alejandro Balde and powered his shot past goalkeeper Joan Garcia, while Yamal was then substituted in the 80th minute to jeers from the home crowd.

Estevao provided the highlight of a memorable night at Stamford Bridge, for a Chelsea side missing star forward Cole Palmer through a toe injury.

Chelsea deserved their early lead with a clever short-corner routine involving Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho and Marc Cucurella, which ended when Neto’s flick ricocheted off Kounde into the net for 1-0.

Enzo Fernandez had earlier had two set-piece goals ruled out for offside, while Reece James forced two saves from long-range efforts and Neto blazed over when clean through.

Barcelona squandered their best chance of the first half when former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres put a close-range effort wide, before being replaced at half-time by Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

Yet Rashford couldn’t turn the tide as Estevao made it 2-0 with his solo run and finish, and Delap added a third with a side-footed strike after Fernandez broke the offside trap and squared a pass into the box.

Victory lifted Chelsea into the top eight of the 36-team league phase, meaning they would avoid an extra play-off round in February if they keep their position, with three further matches to play.