Chelsea Exploring Ways To Secure Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are actively considering a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Tammy Abraham.

Lukaku joined Tammy Abraham at AS Roma during the summer, but it has strongly been circulated that Chelsea have spoken about possibly leaving the former there while bringing in the latter.

Abraham was, of course, on Chelsea’s books before and it is been stated by credible sources that the Blues have the option to re-sign the striker for £69m because of a buy-back clause.

However, it looks like they could try and avoid paying that price by offering Lukaku, who has only joined Roma on loan.

Chelsea swapping Lukaku for Abraham could make a lot of sense. The Blues need to sign a new striker, while it is quite clear that Lukaku does not want to be at Stamford Bridge.

As well as that, Abraham looks more than open to joining his former club. In an interview with FourFourTwo earlier this year, he refused to rule out a return to west London.

Chelsea, who have only scored seven goals in the Premier League this season, appear to have identified Brentford’s Ivan Toney as the man who can fix their problems upfront.

According to the Evening Standard, they are ready to go toe-to-toe with their London rivals Arsenal for his signature in January.

If Chelsea lose that battle against Arsenal or Toney ends up moving elsewhere, then maybe they should give serious consideration to bringing Abraham back to Stamford Bridge.