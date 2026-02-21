Chelsea Drops Point At Home In 1-1 Draw Against Burnley

Chelsea’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification suffered a setback on Saturday, February 21, as Burnley snatched a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

This is as Burnley were looking to put behind them a shock defeat to League One side Mansfield Town in the FA Cup at Turf Moor last weekend.

The English Premier League encounter seemed to be going the Blues’ way with an early goal, but Burnley fought back to steal a point as the home side dropped points again in the race for a top-four finish.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Joao Pedro had given the Blues the lead inside the opening five minutes, but Liam Rosenior’s men failed to increase their lead before the break.

However, it did not look promising when an error from Kyle Walker presented a glorious chance for Cole Palmer to double the Blues’ advantage, but the England forward failed to capitalise.

The visitors ended the half brightly, dominating possession in the closing stages while Chelsea dropped off before the break.

After the restart, Rosenior’s men pushed for a second goal, with Joao Pedro seeing an effort blocked before the Blues were reduced to 10 men with just under 20 minutes remaining.

In the 72nd minute, Fofana picked up a second booking when he caught James Ward-Prowse with a reckless challenge, giving referee Lewis Smith little option but to dismiss the Frenchman.

It would prove costly. Deep into second-half stoppage time, Burnley made their numerical advantage pay courtesy of Fleming.

As the clock ticked over into the 93rd minute, Fleming popped up to head in the equaliser and secure an impressive point for Parker’s team.