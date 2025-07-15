New Telegraph

July 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Chelsea Dominate Club…

Chelsea Dominate Club World Cup Team

Chelsea’s strong performance in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was recognised when four of their players were named in FIFA’s Team of the Tournament.

The Blues triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final held in New Jersey. Cole Palmer led the way, scoring two goals in the final and solidifying his status as a rising star.

He was joined in the best XI by Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, and Marc Cucurella, all key contributors to Chelsea’s unbeaten campaign. From runners-up PSG, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Vitinha were also selected, showcasing moments of brilliance.

Bono of Al-Hilal was named the tournament’s top goalkeeper for his crucial saves, while Gonzalo Garcia of Real Madrid made the list for his impressive midfield play.

Fluminense had two representatives: veteran defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Jhon Arias, both of whom shone throughout the tournament.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Enugu To Build Games Village, Upgrade Facilities For Sports Festival
Read Next

Arsenal Go For Eze After Gyökeres Capture