Chelsea Desperate To Rebuild With Osimhen

Premier League giants, Chelsea, are ready to meet the whopping £131 million valuation of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen but his Serie A side Napoli appear keen on retaining him by offering the forward a staggering sum as salary.

Osimhen is regarded as one of the three best strikers in the world following a stellar season that has seen him score 28 goals in all competitions. He has sparked intense interest from big clubs across Europe including Bayern, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Chelsea but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has placed a whopping £131 million with a view to warding off clubs.

However, Corriere dello Sport, reported that Chelsea is “more than ready” to submit a huge offer to sign Osimhen, who they describe as an “unstoppable center-forward”. The report states that Todd Boehly is prepared to offer a package worth up to £150m (£131m) including two players.

The Blues are prepared to send Christian Pulisic and Kepa Arrizabalaga to Napoli which would include a cash offer that would take the overall value of the offer to £131m. Meanwhile, Napoli maintain the desire to retain Osimhen which stems from their aspirations to defend their Scudetto title and mount a strong challenge in the Champions League next season.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is keen on holding onto the prolific forward, and his renowned negotiating skills may come into play during discussions. Reports in yesterday’s edition of La Repubblica (as per Tutto Napoli) suggest that Napoli is considering a Cavani-style arrangement to retain Osimhen for another season.