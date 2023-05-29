Chelsea Declare Mauricio Pochettino As New Head Coach

Chelsea have confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will take over as the permanent head coach at the start of next season after signing a two-year contract with the option for a third.

Several candidates have been linked and interviewed for the vacant position, with the Blues living up to their desire to conduct an exhaustive search to ensure they make the right choice for the future.

Julian Nagelsmann was considered the front runner for the job, with the former Bayern Munich manager boasting a strong enough rapport with some board members.

However, despite being interviewed, the German tactician pulled out of the race for reasons he remains cryptic about despite various circulating reports.

Luis Enrique was another who was considered for the role – but if reports are to be believed – his long-term absence from club football was an ick the Chelsea bosses could not shake, having previously managed the Spanish national team over the last four years.

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim, Burnley’s Vincent Kompany, Celtic’s Angelos Postecoglou, and Palmeiras’ Abel Ferreira have all had their names linked with the Chelsea hot seat.

However, the club have settled on Pochettino, whose familiarity with the Premier League and ability to develop young talent have proven too good for the Blues to ignore.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man will get a lot of stick from the Chelsea faithful for his previous association with their local neighbours.

However, Pochettino may just be the breath of fresh air the West Londoners need following an appalling campaign riddled with criticism, poor performances and thoughtless managerial changes.

The man for the job?

Pochettino’s trophy-less tenure at Tottenham shrouded his achievements, leaving Chelsea fans hesitant to back the club’s choice amid fears that the trend will continue at Stamford Bridge.

However, his record at Spurs can not be swept under the carpet, with many claiming the former Southampton boss overachieved during his spell at North London.

Between his summer 2014 appointment and his dismissal midway through the 2019/20 season, the Argentine earned 382 points from 202 Premier League matches (W113, D43, L46).

Pochettino also recorded 1.89 points per match, with his side scoring 372 goals and conceding 206.

They also came within touching distance of the Premier League title in the 2015/16 campaign while reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

Pochettino’s achievements at Spurs came despite the club’s minimal budget, with the Argentine utilising the club’s academy to craft a competitive team that rarely missed out on the Champions League places.

His defined tactical style and ability to galvanise a squad works in Chelsea’s favour amid the club’s current lack of direction that has left several players questioning their long-term future in West London.

The 51-year-old will be a breath of fresh air at the West London club, and his appointment will help calm the storm brewing rapidly at the club.