Chelsea Dare PSG As Leverkusen Test Arsenal

Two major ties headline the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as Chelsea travel to face holders PSG, while Arsenal visit Bayer Leverkusen in another tricky encounter.

PSG, the reigning European champions, had to battle through a difficult play-off round before reaching the last 16, where they will now meet a confident Chelsea side. The French champions will also be keen to avenge their defeat to the Blues in last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup final.

Chelsea have shown renewed energy under new manager Liam Rosenior, although PSG are still favourites heading into the first leg at the Parc des Princes in what could be a high-scoring contest.

In Germany, Arsenal face a stern test against Leverkusen. The Gunners were among the standout teams in the league phase, recording a perfect run that included away wins over Athletic Club and Inter Milan.

Leverkusen, however, have struggled at home in Europe this season, winning just one of four matches, though they recorded an impressive away victory over Manchester City. Despite Arsenal starting as favourites, the clash is expected to be closely contested, with both sides likely to score.