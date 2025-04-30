Chelsea Could Be Frustrated By Djuragden

Share

To nobody’s surprise, Chelsea and their ludicrously expensive squad have sailed through to the semi-finals of the Conference League and they are immense favourites to reach the final, having been drawn against the competition’s worst-remaining team, Djurgarden.

The Swedish outfit are currently tenth in the Allsvenskan, only made the round of 16 in this tournament last term and were aided massively by Rapid Vienna’s two red cards in the second leg of their semifinal, which they eventually won 4-2 on aggregate.

It seems extremely likely that their run will be brought to an end by Chelsea, who could have things wrapped up before next week’s second leg given they have won all five of their Conference League away games, but there is reason to believe Djurgarden can frustrate the big-spending Blues, at least for a while.

Chelsea, despite playing more of their big-name stars in the knockout phase, have struggled to blow teams away. Cole Palmer’s sudden drop in form has not helped matters and the Blues have gone into half-time with the score level in four straight European games.

Of course, they should eventually find a way through, with Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke just some of the attacking talents set to play a part in Stockholm, but they may have to be patient.

Djurgarden, who are aptly nicknamed the Iron Stoves, were level at the break when playing the best team they’ve faced this term, Vitoria Guimaraes, in the league phase and the same outcome could play out in Thursday’s first leg.

