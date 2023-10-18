Chelsea Confirm Double Injury Blow As Chukwuemeka, Chalobah Suffer Setbacks

Chelsea have been battling depleted square due to multiple injuries that have ravaged the Chelsea first team, from established star to new arrivals.

Chelsea have confirmed both Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah have suffered injury setbacks.

As reported by Standard Sport earlier on Wednesday, the young midfielder felt pain in his knee after returning to full first-team training after a number of weeks out.

Chelsea have not further clarified Chalobah’s setback, but the defender has been sidelined all season with a thigh injury.

A statement read: “Defender Trevoh Chalobah and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka have both suffered recent setbacks in their bid to return from respective injuries sustained earlier this season.

“The duo will now go under further review before continuing their rehabilitation at Cobham with the club’s medical staff.”

Standard Sport understands Reece James has also further a setback his own bid to return to match action, having been sidelined since the second game of the season with a knee injury.

Chelsea have not provided an update on their captain ahead of Saturday’s huge London derby against Arsenal.