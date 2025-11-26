New Telegraph

  Chelsea Coach Speaks…

Chelsea Coach Speaks On Club’s Victory Over Barcelona

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca lauded his team’s performance against Barcelona, noting that they capitalised on Barcelona’s weaknesses without the ball.

New Telegraph reports that the Blues were at their brilliant best against Barcelona, dominating for nearly the entire contest, with goals from Estevao and Liam Delap following a Jules Kounde own goal, helping Chelsea to a 3-0 win.

After the match, the Chelsea boss explained that his team had prepared thoroughly for Barcelona and recognised the weaknesses in their off-the-ball structure that could be exploited.

“We dropped points at Qarabag away, then we won against Benfica and Ajax, then we lost the last one against Bayern Munich.

That shows all of these games are complicated,” he said.

What Maresca said

Enzo Maresca

“Barcelona are a team that feels comfortable when they have the ball. If they don’t have the ball, they don’t feel comfortable, so we tried to keep the ball. Even in 11v11, my feeling was very good because the team was playing well.

Chelsea were steely, limiting Barcelona to a few chances, and Maresca noted that their showing in the game was a continuation of their improved defensive form in recent matches.

“The defensive part is always important because you need balance. Fortunately, in the last month, we have started finishing games with clean sheets in the Premier League. It’s something you need to do if you want to achieve important things.”

