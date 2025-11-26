Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca lauded his team’s performance against Barcelona, noting that they capitalised on Barcelona’s weaknesses without the ball.

New Telegraph reports that the Blues were at their brilliant best against Barcelona, dominating for nearly the entire contest, with goals from Estevao and Liam Delap following a Jules Kounde own goal, helping Chelsea to a 3-0 win.

After the match, the Chelsea boss explained that his team had prepared thoroughly for Barcelona and recognised the weaknesses in their off-the-ball structure that could be exploited.

“We dropped points at Qarabag away, then we won against Benfica and Ajax, then we lost the last one against Bayern Munich. That shows all of these games are complicated,” he said.

What Maresca said