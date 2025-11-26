READ ALSO:
“Barcelona are a team that feels comfortable when they have the ball. If they don’t have the ball, they don’t feel comfortable, so we tried to keep the ball. Even in 11v11, my feeling was very good because the team was playing well.
Chelsea were steely, limiting Barcelona to a few chances, and Maresca noted that their showing in the game was a continuation of their improved defensive form in recent matches.
“The defensive part is always important because you need balance. Fortunately, in the last month, we have started finishing games with clean sheets in the Premier League. It’s something you need to do if you want to achieve important things.”