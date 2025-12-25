Chelsea Coach Makes Call In Rogers vs Palmer Showdown

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca opted to stick with Cole Palmer despite the player’s recent struggles, passing over an in-form alternative.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed confidence in Cole Palmer, rejecting the idea that he would favor Aston Villa’s in-form Morgan Rogers.

The Blues are set to face Unai Emery’s Villans on December 27, aiming to halt the Birmingham club’s 10-game winning streak.

Villa’s remarkable run has been driven by Rogers, who has contributed nine goals and assists in those 10 victories, scoring six and setting up three.

What Emery Said:

Palmer embodies the classic goalscoring number 10, but injuries have disrupted his consistency this season, limiting him to just two goals.

READ ALSO:

Despite this, when faced with the choice between Palmer and the in-form Rogers, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca chose to back his number 10.

“No. Because I love Cole, and Cole is my player,” Maresca answered the question. However, he insisted that the game will not be decided by the individual performance of both players. “They are two fantastic players. For sure, they are going to be important during the game.

“But I think both players need the other 10 around them to support them and to help them to do the right things. For sure, it’s about Morgan, it’s about Cole, but it’s also about the teams.”

He also provided an update on Palmer’s readiness to play a full game. “The progression for a player is 45 (minutes), 60, 70. The progression is there.”