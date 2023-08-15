New Telegraph

August 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Chelsea Close To…

Chelsea Close To Signing Palace Winger

Chelsea are moving close to signing Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise after activating the release clause in his contract.

The Blues have triggered the £35 million fee in the 21-year-old’s existing deal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have moved for the Frenchman just a day after completing the British record transfer for Moises Caciedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

READ ALSO:

Olise is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up while representing France and the Euro U21 Championships in the summer.

He moved to Selhurst Park from Reading for around £8m in July 2021 and has broken through as one of the brightest prospects during his time in the Premier League, providing 19 assists in 71 appearances for the Eagles.

Post Views: 4

Read Previous

Abia To Implements Direct Labour For Umuahia Road Repairs
Read Next

West Ham Call Off Man Utd Transfer As Hammers ‘Grow Tired Of Waiting’ For Maguire