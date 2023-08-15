Chelsea Close To Signing Palace Winger

Chelsea are moving close to signing Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise after activating the release clause in his contract.
The Blues have triggered the £35 million fee in the 21-year-old’s existing deal.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have moved for the Frenchman just a day after completing the British record transfer for Moises Caciedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Olise is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up while representing France and the Euro U21 Championships in the summer.
He moved to Selhurst Park from Reading for around £8m in July 2021 and has broken through as one of the brightest prospects during his time in the Premier League, providing 19 assists in 71 appearances for the Eagles.