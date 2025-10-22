Chelsea Can Take Advantage Of Fumbling Ajax

Chelsea lost their opening match of the Champions League campaign at Bayern Munich, but Enzo Maresca’s side got back on track with a 1-0 home win over Benfica and they should claim another success against out-of-form Ajax.

The Blues have hit a purple patch after winning their last three matches and a solid European record at Stamford bridge was helped by being easily the strongest team in last season’s Conference League.

A 3-1 loss to Brighton has been their only blip in their last five matches and they came up against Nottingham Forest at exactly the right time on Saturday, claiming a 3-0 win that led to Ange Postecoglou’s City Ground sacking, but thinks may not be as comprehensive against their Eredivisie visitors.

Chelsea should come out on top, but Ajax can be expected to try and put up stern resistance, even if they are unable to leave London with anything.

The Amsterdam outfit have already lost 2-0 at home to Inter, and they will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their most recent Champions League away game.