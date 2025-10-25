Chelsea Can Keep Winning Streak In Sunderland Tie

A rotated Chelsea lineup thrashed Ajax 5-1 in midweek, and they can extend their winning streak when they host Sunder- land on Saturday. After a difficult September, the Blues have racked up four straight wins in all competi- tions, lifting them to fifth in the Premier League table.

They have kept a clean sheet in two of these victories, and they may produce another shutout on Saturday. Sunderland’s excellent start to their first season back in the top flight continued with a 2-0 triumph over Wolves last weekend to leave them seventh in the standings, but ten of their 14 points have been won at the Stadium of Light, and they may have a more difficult time in the capital.

The Black Cats have scored just one goal in four away games this season, losing 2-0 at both Old Trafford and Turf Moor, and Enzo Maresca’s side have kept three clean sheets in six home fixtures. Backing Chelsea to win to nil appeals, and with Chelsea scoring exactly twice in two of their six home games and Sunderland losing 2-0 in half their trips away, that looks a solid correct score prediction.

Anytime goalscorer punters may consider Moises Caicedo at long odds after the Ecuadorian midfielder scored his fourth goal of the season in midweek. The 23-year-old has already trebled his best-ever Premier League goals tal- ly, and his increase in attacking responsibility makes him look a good value option