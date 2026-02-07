Chelsea Can Be Too Hot To Handle For Hosts, Wolves

Chelsea at Molineux comes at a difficult moment for the hosts, whose brief Premier League revival appears to have faded.

Wolves head into the fixture on the back of successive defeats, the latest a home loss to Bournemouth, and have now failed to score in three consecutive league matches.

The Midlands club’s problems run deeper, with 18 defeats from 24 league games leaving them firmly rooted in the relegation zone and staring at a likely return to the Championship.

With confidence low and goals scarce, the visit of an in-form Chelsea side threatens to compound their misery, as a 19th defeat of the season looms.

Chelsea arrive with momentum despite a midweek League Cup exit to Arsenal. Since the appointment of Liam Rosenior, the Blues have won five of their last six matches, with their only setbacks coming against the league leaders.

Their attacking play has flourished under the new manager, producing 19 goals in eight games, even if defensive consistency remains a work in progress.

Against a Wolves side struggling badly in front of goal, Chelsea may find this an ideal opportunity to tighten up at the back and push for another clean sheet.

Wolves have already suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats, and a similar outcome could be on the cards. Much of Chelsea’s attacking threat is expected to come from Joao Pedro, who has been in fine form in recent weeks.

The Brazilian has scored five goals in his last five starts and also found the net in the reverse fixture in November, making him a key fig- ure as the Blues look to maintain their impressive run and deepen Wolves’ relegation worries