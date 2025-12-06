Chelsea Can Add To Bournemouth’s Blues

Bournemouth’s 1-0 defeat at home to Everton on Tuesday was their fourth defeat in their last five games, and they could be in line for more misery when Chelsea visit the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea were Arsenal’s closest challengers in the title fight until just a few days ago, but a draw with the Gunners and then a defeat at Leeds in their own midweek assignment means they go into this round of fixtures in fourth spot, nine points behind the league leaders.

This trip to an out of sorts Cherries looks a good chance for Chelsea to end their own mini-blip, and a straightforward away win looks the best option for our main bet Bournemouth did the league double over Chelsea in the 2018-19 season, but they haven’t managed to beat the Londoners since.

Chelsea have won four of the last six meetings between these two sides and they should be able to claim maximum points on Saturday.

The Cherries have struggled against the top sides in the league, losing to Chelsea’s top six rivals, Aston Villa, Man City and Sunderland since the start of November, and their record against those kinds of teams is why they have fallen away in their own fight for European qualification.

A 2-0 win for Chelsea is the correct score pre- diction, as when Enzo Maresca’s side do win, they have a habit of keep- ing clean sheets. Each of Chelsea’s last four wins have been top nil, while Bournemouth struggled to break down Everton in midweek and are facing a far tougher defence this weekend.

Pedro Neto came off the bench and scored at Leeds for Chelsea and he should come back into the first XI on the south coast.

Neto has five league goals for the season and three of those have come in his last four games, and he can continue his hot streak at Bournemouth.