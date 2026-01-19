Chelsea Bring Back David Fofana As Permanent Move Looms

Chelsea have brought striker David Datro Fofana back from his loan spell as discussions intensify over a possible permanent transfer away from the club.

The 21-year-old Ivory Coast international, who signed for Chelsea from Norwegian outfit Molde in January 2023, has spent much of his time at the club out on loan in a bid to gain consistent first-team exposure.

With his temporary spell now cut short, both the club and the player’s representatives are reportedly working towards securing a long-term move elsewhere.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Chelsea has recalled Fofana in preparation for a fresh move expected to be finalised in the coming days or weeks.

While the identity of the interested club has not yet been made public, indications suggest that negotiations are focused on a permanent exit rather than another loan deal.

Chelsea’s decision to recall the forward is seen as a step to closely manage the next phase of his career and facilitate a smooth transition to a club where he can enjoy regular playing time.

Despite his potential, Fofana has struggled to break into Chelsea’s senior squad since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The London club has instead opted to prioritise his development through loan stints, allowing him to build experience at the top level. With talks now underway, Fofana appears set to begin a new chapter in his career away from Chelsea.