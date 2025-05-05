Chelsea Boost Top-Four Hopes As Brentford Edge Man United

Share

Chelsea took a big step toward Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool made six changes to the team that beat Tottenham to win the title, and they lacked their usual energy. After giving the new champions a guard of honour before kickoff, Chelsea got down to business.

Enzo Fernandez scored just three minutes in, finishing off a Pedro Neto cross. The second goal came in the 56th minute when Virgil van Dijk accidentally hit a clearance off teammate Jarell Quansah and into his own net after pressure from Cole Palmer.

Liverpool had some late chances, but Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah couldn’t convert. The win puts Chelsea level on points with fourthplaced Newcastle ahead of their big match at St James’ Park next weekend.

Elsewhere, Brentford kept their European dreams alive with a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Manchester United. Mason Mount gave United the lead, but a deflected own goal from Luke Shaw and a powerful header from Kevin Schade turned the game around for Brentford.

Share