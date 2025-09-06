Chelsea Begin WSL Title Defence With 2-1 Victory

Chelsea Women started their Women’s Super League title defence with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

Despite not being at their best, Sonia Bompastor’s side showed their trademark ruthlessness to secure all three points against one of their biggest title rivals.

Australian full-back Ellie Carpenter impressed on her debut, using her pace to trouble City’s defence before setting up Aggie Beever-Jones for the opening goal. Chelsea doubled their lead in the second half with another well-worked attack, while an own goal from Niamh Charles gave City a lifeline.

The visitors, under new coach Andrée Jeglertz, showed glimpses of promise with a dynamic pressing style and chances created through Lauren Hemp’s inverted role, but they failed to take their opportunities.

Chelsea’s new era without Emma Hayes also saw a boost with the return of Sam Kerr to the squad after 20 months out injured, while star signing Alyssa Thompson was unveiled to fans before kick-off.

Manager Sonia Bompastor praised her team’s strong start, saying:

“I’m pleased with the result and performance. In the first half, we controlled the game and created the most dangerous opportunities. Beating a big rival is important, but it’s only the first game of the season.”

Chelsea, chasing another domestic treble after last season’s dominance, once again proved why they remain the team to beat.