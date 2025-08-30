Chelsea Beat Fulham 2-0 As Pedro, Fernandez Secure First Home Win

Chelsea has secured their first home victory of the Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Fulham at Stamford Bridge, as Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez delivered decisive blows late in each half.

The match started at a frenetic pace, with Fulham looking dangerous in the early stages.

The visitors thought they had struck first in the 20th minute when Joshua King finished a slick counterattack, but VAR intervened and ruled the goal out due to a foul in the buildup.

Chelsea gradually found their rhythm, and just before halftime, Fernandez’s perfectly placed corner met Pedro’s powerful header, giving the Blues a crucial lead. The goal was Pedro’s fifth strike in six matches, underlining his impressive form.

The hosts took firm control after the break and doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Trevoh Chalobah’s cross struck Ryan Sessegnon’s arm, and after a VAR review, referee Robert Jones awarded a penalty, which Fernandez calmly converted to seal the victory.

Chelsea had to contend with an early injury setback when Liam Delap was forced off with a hamstring issue, replaced by Tyrique George. Despite the reshuffle, the Blues’ defense stood strong, with Robert Sanchez producing key saves to deny Rodrigo Muniz and Alex Iwobi as Fulham searched for a way back.

Late substitutions from manager Enzo Maresca, including Jamie Gittens and Andrey Santos, ensured Chelsea maintained energy and composure to close out the game.

The win lifts Chelsea to seven points from their opening three fixtures, and provides a morale boost ahead of the international break.

Their next Premier League test will be a London derby against Brentford.