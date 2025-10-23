Chelsea Battle Man Utd, Spurs For Striker

Chelsea are set to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports from Italy. \

While both Chelsea and United have shown interest, Spurs are currently seen as frontrunners for the Serbian international, who has scored 62 goals in 154 appearances for the Italian club. Vlahovic, 25, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and his future in Turin remains uncertain.