…Chelle’s Men’ll Miss Osimhen But Victory Possible – Sodje

Former Super Eagles’ star, Sam Sodje, has lamented the unavailability of former Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, in the team that will take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa today in a World Cup qualifier, but believes that Victor is possible.

The Eagles are currently fighting hard to get their World Cup chances on track after defeating Rwanda 1-0 in their last game played in Uyo and must get a win away today against South Africa currently leading the table with 16 points, while Nigeria is on 10 points.

Speaking with our correspondent, the former defender said it would have been a good thing to have Osimhen in the team as there is a need to have all the country’s best players available for the game. “We are going to miss Osimhen because with him in the team, we will have more chances,” he said.

“But, I think the players will have to step up their game and see how they can get results. “It is very possible (to defeat South Africa). If you know football, anything can happen in football. So it’s very possible to get a result. But to be fair, we left it too late and we put ourselves in a very tight position.

But football is a funny game. You just never know.” When reminded that Nigeria never loses a game against South Africa away from home, Sodje said that although there is a place of history in football, but added that we cannot bank on such.

Sodje added that history doesn’t often play a part in football, but said: “I think the players understand the character we have and they will try their best to make sure that we don’t lose the game. I’m very sure we’ll get the result, but it’s going to be tough.