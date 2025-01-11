Chelle’s Choice, Testimony of Wind of Change in Africa –Ikpeba

Share

A former International and a member of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Committee, Victor Ikpeba, has said the recent appointment of Eric Chelle is a testimony of the wind of change blowing across the continent of Africa in football.

The NFF on Tuesday named Chelle as Super Eagles in a release that stated that the decision of the board was based on the recommendation of the body’s technical committee and that the appointment was with immediate effect.

Ikpeba, a former African Footballer of the Year confirmed that that there was a meeting and the body actually picked Chelle.

He added that there was nothing wrong with appointing a Malian coach and that the choice was based on recent trends in African football.

Ikpeba said: “We have been in contact with him for long and he has so much passion to handle our Eagles. We are not a racist country. Nigerian coaches have also handled national teams of Gambia, Kenya, Mali, Tanzania and Togo in the past.

“Former Ghana coach is also the current head coach of Sudan. So, African teams are looking inwards in the technical aspects of the game. All we need to bother about is the qualification and Chelle has it.

“I am surprised many people are against his choice because Nigerians are accommodating people. We believe he can do the job with all of us supporting him.”

