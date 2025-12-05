Chelle’s AFCON Plan In Jeopardy

…as FIFA issues fresh order on players’ release

…NFF may cancel Egypt camping, friendly

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is facing a major setback in his preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after FIFA issued a fresh directive on when clubs must release players for the tournament.

FIFA has revised its mandatory release date for players, shifting it from December 8 to December 15, barely one week before the competition begins.

The adjustment means clubs are under no obligation to release players until that date, leaving national teams with extremely limited time to train.

For Nigeria, the development could not have come at a worse moment. Chelle, who is trying to rebuild the Eagles after the failed World Cup qualification campaign, had designed a preparation schedule centred on an early camp and at least one high-quality friendly.

Those plans now face serious disruption. The Super Eagles were initially expected to open camp in Cairo, Egypt, on December 10, ahead of a proposed friendly against Egypt on December 14.

With most of the players based overseas, and therefore unavailable until December 15, that match is now almost certain to be called off.

Our correspondent learnt that although there hasn’t been an official announcement of the cancellation of the friendly match, both parties have decided to move on to other plans.

The players are expected to report directly to Morocco, where the coaching crew will attempt to organise a late-minute warm-up game, likely against a local side, to put the players through some level of match rhythm before the tournament begins. This is far from the preparation Chelle had envisioned.