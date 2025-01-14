Chelle’ll Take Eagles To Next Level – NFF President

Share

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has expressed confidence in the newly appointed Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, stating that the Malian tactician has what it takes to elevate the team’s performance to new heights.

100 in Speaking about the appointment, Gusau praised Chelle’s enthusiasm and commitment to the role, describing it as a significant motivation for success. “I see in the new head coach the right spirit and attitude, and I have faith that he will take the Super Eagles to the next level,” Gusau said.

“He sees leading the Super Eagles as his dream job, and that in itself is a huge motivation.” The NFF President also assured Chelle of full support in his quest to achieve the goals set for the team.

Gusau said Chelle will be with the Super Eagles B – which is preparing for the upcoming 8th African Nations Championship – only in a supervisory role.

