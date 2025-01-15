Chelle’ll Lead Us To W’Cup, Eagles Stars Assure

Share

Top Super Eagles players have expressed their confidence in new head coach, Eric Chelle, assuring fans that Nigeria can still secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their current struggles in the qualifiers.

Chelle, 47, was officially unveiled on Monday as the man tasked with guiding the team through a challenging qualifying campaign.

Nigeria is currently second from bottom in their group, trailing group leaders by four points. Experienced defender, Kenneth Omeruo, believes the arrival of the new coach could mark a turning point for the team.

“The new coach has a lot to offer the Super Eagles,” said the Kasimpasa defender. “We saw how well-organized Mali was during our friendly match and at the AFCON. With the talent we have in Nigeria, we can achieve even more under his guidance.”

Omeruo added: “Our confidence is back, and when we’re focused and playing at our best, nothing can stop the Super Eagles.”

Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, also voiced his optimism, highlighting the quality within the squad and Chelle’s potential to lead them to success. “With our quality and the new coach, we will qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” said the Leicester City player.

“It won’t be easy, but we’re all united in this mission to secure our ticket to the World Cup.” The Super Eagles will resume their qualifiers in March with an away match against Rwanda before hosting Zimbabwe.

With renewed determination and belief, the team is eager to bounce back under Chelle’s lead – ership and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

