Super Eagles of Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has urged the Nigerian team to step up and work harder as they prepare for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chelle, who made this remark on Wednesday, said he is embracing the growing pressure of the AFCON knockout stages after the Super Eagles wrapped up a perfect group campaign with a 3-1 win over Uganda in Fez on Tuesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the victory secured Nigeria three wins from three matches at the 2025 AFCON, confirming top spot in Group C with nine points and setting up a Round of 16 clash against one of the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, or Mozambique in Fez on Monday.

Having guided Mali to the knockout stages of the 2023 tournament before falling to eventual champions Ivory Coast, Chelle says the expectations surrounding Nigeria do not weigh heavily on him. Instead, he feels increasingly comfortable with the pressure and even welcomes it.

“The round of 16 is a lot of pressure, for sure, but I am fascinated by that. Since I arrived, I have had a lot of pressure and I feel good,” Chelle said.

“I feel good because the town is perfect, the hotel is perfect, and the atmosphere is perfect.”

Chelle: ‘We’re Calm, Focused, Working Every Day’

Chelle highlighted a calmer presence on the touchline compared to his previous AFCON experience, emphasizing that clear thinking and consistent daily preparation have been key to Nigeria’s strong performance.

“We are calm and, if you watch the game, I think I am calmer than at the last AFCON. I try to stay focused during the game, only on the game. I have my vision. Sometimes it is very good, sometimes it is bad. That is football. We work every day and the team works hard,” he said.

The 47-year-old praised Nigeria’s base in Fez, noting that even cold conditions didn’t affect preparations, and revealed that the Uganda match was used to test new ideas.

Despite the convincing win, Chelle stressed that Nigeria must raise their level further to genuinely challenge for the title.

“I am happy about the victory, but we have to improve again. If we want to be ambitious, we have to improve again.”

Nigeria went ahead in the 28th minute as Paul Onuachu converted a close-range finish following sustained pressure, assisted by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Uganda’s challenge grew even tougher early in the second half when their second-choice goalkeeper, Salim Magoola, was sent off for handball.

The Super Eagles capitalised on the advantage, with Raphael Onyedika scoring twice in quick succession in the 62nd and 67th minutes, both goals set up by Samuel Chukwueze.

Although Rogers Mato pulled one back for Uganda in the 75th minute, Nigeria controlled the remainder of the match, bringing the Cranes’ campaign to an end.

Chelle was especially impressed with the response from his rotated squad.

“The group gave a good answer today because the players who did not start the previous games started today, and they showed something. They scored three goals, and I am very happy about that,” he added.

That depth, however, has now created selection headaches.

“Now I have a little pain in my head because I have to make a lot of choices, because everybody can play in this team, and that is perfect for me,” Chelle concluded.

Nigeria will take on either Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, or Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 AFCON.