Chelle Trends On Social Media As Unpaid Salaries Spark Fresh Outrage

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, is at the centre of a social-media storm as fans on X express anger over reports that he is being owed several months’ salaries and allowances.

The development comes at a sensitive moment for Nigerian football, with just two weeks to go before the national team opens its AFCON Group C campaign against Tanzania in Fes.

Reactions on X have been swift and heated, with many users lamenting what they describe as a recurring and embarrassing pattern of coaches and players being denied their contractual entitlements.

Several posts questioned the preparedness of the football authorities ahead of a major continental tournament, while others warned that the situation could undermine team morale.

Chelle, who previously managed the Mali national team, was appointed Super Eagles coach in January 2025. His tenure has been turbulent, most notably featuring Nigeria’s unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.