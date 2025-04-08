Chelle To Unleash Strongest Squad On Russia In Friendly

Share

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has revealed that he will field his strongest team when Nigeria takes on Russia in a historic international friendly in Moscow this June.

Chelle said the match will serve as a key test for the team and he wants to maintain continuity with the players who featured against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“The core of the team from the matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe will get another chance to play against Russia in the friendly,” Chelle told SCORENigeria.

The match will mark the first-ever full international meeting between Nigeria and Russia, making it a significant fixture in Nigerian football history.

As part of the June international break, Nigeria will also participate in a four-nation tournament in England. The competition will include familiar foes Ghana, along with Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

While the Russia match will see Chelle go with his top players, he is expected to use the tournament in England to try out new players and give opportunities to fringe squad members.

The international break is also part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they face Rwanda at home and South Africa away in September.

