Chelle To Earn $55,000 Salary, Resumes Saturday

Share

Newly-appointed Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, will receive a monthly salary of $55,000 (approximately N84,984,900), making him one of the highestpaid coaches in Nigerian football history.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced Chelle’s appointment on Tuesday after its Executive Committee endorsed the recommendation of the Technical and Development SubCommittee.

The former Malian national team coach is set to arrive in Nigeria on Saturday with two assistants and will be officially unveiled next Monday in Abuja. Chelle’s contract will initially cover the World Cup qualifiers, which conclude in October.

While Chelle will earn N84 million monthly salary, his two assistants will be paid $5,000 monthly salary (approximately N7.7 million) each. Despite the lucrative deal, this salary is reportedly less than what he earned at Algerian club MC Oran.

The appointment also marks a restructuring of the Super Eagles’ technical crew. Interim coach Austine Eguavoen, who successfully led the team through AFCON qualifiers, will return to his role as the NFF’s Technical Director.

Share

Please follow and like us: