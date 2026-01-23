Chelle: The Game Changer

Many dismissed his appointment as Super Eagles manager when the announcement was made in January 2025. Barely one year later, Eric Sekou Chelle, is the sweetest name on the lips of football loving Nigerians who see him as the new face of the country’s ambition in the beautiful game.

Chelle was given the target of taking the Super Eagles to the grand finale of the Morocco 2025 African Nations Cup. Nigeria’s last outing at Cote d’Ivoire 2023 was rewarded with a silver medal. On the face of it, winning bronze after silver does not sound like a pass mark. However, the Franco-Malian has become the toast of Nigerians who believe he has more to offer.

It is strange that when Jose Peseiro returned from Abidjan with a silver medal, the reception was cold. The same people who are hailing Chelle today wanted the Portuguese relieved of his job. And it happened. One good thing going for Chelle is his ability to turn the Eagles from a team of individual stars to a compact chain of collective performers.

In Morocco, the difference was clear. Without Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams was always a menace in the opponent’s goal area. Paul Onuachu was as hungry as Ademola Lookman. When the coach stuck to Stanley Nwabali, fans went wild with criticism. The same goalkeeper was hugely responsible for the bronze medal that came in Morocco.

Alex Iwobi, pilloried for his red card at the Cameroon 2021 championships, turned out to be everyone’s favourite, marshalling the midfield like a five-star general. The result was that the Super Eagles became the team to watch especially after defeating Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in their opening game. In the second game, World Cup bound Carthage Eagles of Tunisia were defeated 3-2.

For a team that boasted of the best defence during the World Cup qualifiers, conceding three goals in one game said so much about the performance of the victors. For the first time, Nigeria faced four North African teams at the African Nations Cup. Morocco, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia are also World Cup bound.

The Eagles grabbed the maximum nine points from all but Morocco. The Red Atlas Lions were unable to score in 90 minutes of regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time. The semi-final loss to Morocco through 4-2 penalties was largely as a result of referee Dan Laryea’s questionable calls. It looked like an unwritten law was unearthed to make sure the host nation qualified for the grand finale, no matter whose ox was gored. That Moroccan disappointment did not take anything away from Chelle and his men.

It was the first time the Eagles would play in four knock out matches without conceding a goal in regulation and overtime time. Mozambique, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt were unable to beat Nwabali. It was also the first time that Nigeria would win a bronze without losing a game in regulation and extra time. In 1976, they were beaten twice by eventual champions Morocco.

In 1978, they lost 2-1 to Uganda. At Senegal 1992, Ghana beat them by the same score line. Senegal had an upper hand in 2002; Morocco did the same in 2004, Cote d’Ivoire in 2006, Egypt in 2010 and Madagascar, in 2019. Chelle’s touch was promptly recognised by Ivorian legend, Yaya Toure. He said: “I was really impressed with Nigeria. Nigeria plays good football. When you look at the stats (statistics), they have been scoring more goals than usual. It feels like a full attack.” Chelle’s story is quite interesting.

He was engaged as an afterthought. NFF had hired Bruno Labbadia in August 2024, after Finidi George walked away. The German was supposed to take the Eagles to Morocco. Strangely, the German failed to pick the job.

When Chelle arrived, the picture fans had of him was the quarter finals heartbreaking loss Cote d’Ivoire handed over to Mali under him at the last African Nations Cup. He almost collapsed and was brought back to reality by his backroom staff who poured cold water on his head.

That picture began to fade during the middle stages of the World Cup qualifiers. Before Chelle, Finidi and Peseiro were unable to win a single duel, in a group that had Lesotho and Benin Republic. There was confusion in the Eagles camp. The tide turned. Chelle did his best to get close to a ticket. It turned from doom to boom when South Africa lost three points for fielding an ineligible player.

A 4-0 drubbing of Benin Republic in the last qualifying game raised hope and took Nigeria to the playoffs. Although Democratic Republic of Congo got the nod, it came through a penalty shoot-out win. All eyes were on Chelle to atone for the World Cup miss, with the African Nations Cup trophy.

The Eagles showed determination in Morocco and would have done better than the bronze medal if the hosts were not favoured by Ghanaian referee, Laryea. We must commend the NFF for choosing to retain Chelle, the ‘game changer’.

Now, fans can watch the national team without having their blood pressure rise. Under Gernot Rohr, Finidi and Peseiro, the team sent a clutch of heart attack cases to their creator. Monsieur Chelle has brought something new.