The newly appointed Super Eagles of Nigeria Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has opened up on why he accepted the offer to coach the team.

Speaking in a recent interview sighted by Sunday Telegraph, Chelle revealed that it is an opportunity he could not miss because the Nigerian senior national team are the best in Africa.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Mali international was named Super Eagles head coach over the week.

Chelle stepped down from his previous role at Algerian club, MC Oran on Saturday.

The 47-year-old guided MC Oran to a 1-0 victory over ES Setif in an Algerian Cup clash on Saturday.

The former defender revealed he rejected plea by MC Oran officials to remain in charge of the team.

”I thank the Hamraoua fans, the inhabitants of Oran and all Algerians for their welcome and their support.

“The MCO will always have a special place in my heart,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“This is my last meeting with you and it marks the end of my adventure here.

“From Monday, I will be in Nigeria to start a new chapter.

‘The MCO officials insisted that I continue, but one cannot refuse to lead the one of the best teams in Africa and the world,” he added.

Chelle is expected to arrive Nigeria on Monday to sign his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

