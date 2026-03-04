Chelle Snubs Okoye, Picks Uzoho As Eagles’ New First Choice

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has reportedly settled for Francis Uzoho as the team’s new first-choice goalkeeper ahead of their upcoming international engagements later this month.

The decision follows the current inactivity of Stanley Nwabali, who is without a club after terminating his contract with South African side Chippa United.

With the Eagles preparing to return to action, Chelle is understood to have moved swiftly to address the goalkeeping situation, opting for Uzoho, who served as second choice during the last Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished third.

Uzoho, who has been a regular face in the national team setup in recent years, now appears set to reclaim the number one shirt at least temporarily, pending Nwabali’s return to competitive football. Maduka Okoye’s situation, however, remains uncertain.

The goalkeeper, who is on the books of Italian Serie A side Udinese, was widely expected to challenge for the starting role. But sources indicate that Chelle was unimpressed with Okoye’s stance prior to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he reportedly declined to honour an invitation after being informed he would not be guaranteed the first-choice position.