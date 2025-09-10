Chelle Slams Free State Stadium Pitch

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has said he is disappointed with the pitch at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. The coach spoke shortly before Nigeria and South Africa played a 1-1 draw in a qualifier.

The Nigerian coach also pointed out that his team had no time to prepare for the game following their arrival in the country. Speaking to Super Sports, he said, “We had no time to prepare for this game, because we travelled and we arrived late. “So we had just one training session.

So now we need to prepare on the pitch. “We did prepare for this game mentally. “And for sure, because of this pitch, we need to be ready mentally. And I’m very disappointed about this pitch. “Because the two teams deserve a great pitch, because, you know, like I said yesterday, South Africa, they played well, very well. “They have a great team.”