New Telegraph

September 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Chelle Slams Free…

Chelle Slams Free State Stadium Pitch

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has said he is disappointed with the pitch at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. The coach spoke shortly before Nigeria and South Africa played a 1-1 draw in a qualifier.

The Nigerian coach also pointed out that his team had no time to prepare for the game following their arrival in the country. Speaking to Super Sports, he said, “We had no time to prepare for this game, because we travelled and we arrived late. “So we had just one training session.

So now we need to prepare on the pitch. “We did prepare for this game mentally. “And for sure, because of this pitch, we need to be ready mentally. And I’m very disappointed about this pitch. “Because the two teams deserve a great pitch, because, you know, like I said yesterday, South Africa, they played well, very well. “They have a great team.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Google Introduces New Version Of Gemini AI, Nano Banana
Read Next

Implementation Of AI Technology In Media Industry