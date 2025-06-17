Chelle Right Man For Eagles, Onyemaechi Backs Coach Despite Oliseh’s Criticism

Share

Super Eagles defender, Bruno Onyemaechi, has thrown his full support behind head coach, Eric Chelle, following recent criticism from former captain, Sunday Oliseh.

Onyemaechi, who plays for Greek champions Olympiacos, described Chelle as “the right guy for the job” despite some doubts raised by fans and former players.

His comments came after Oliseh questioned the decision to appoint Chelle, a Malian, as head coach of Nigeria. “In the few months I’ve worked with him, I can say he’s the right guy for the job,” Onyemaechi told TVC News Nigeria.

“There’s noise outside saying he doesn’t know what he’s doing, but if you come closer, you’ll know he’s the right guy.”

The Super Eagles have remained unbeaten in five games under the new coach and recently won the Unity Cup, a four-nation tournament involving Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

However, not everyone is convinced especially Oliseh, who strongly criticized the appointment in an interview where he said:

