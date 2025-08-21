Chelle Regrets CHAN Eagles’ Struggles Under Pressure

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed regret over the way the CHAN Eagles handled the pressure during the 2024 CHAN tournament.

According to Chelle, the team’s nervousness cost them a place in the quarterfinals. The CHAN Eagles showed they could compete, especially in their final group match against Congo, where they dominated the game. However, their earlier losses in the first two group matches left them with too much ground to cover.

“They were under immense pressure and sometimes played scared,” Chelle said. “But against Congo, they responded positively and showed resilience.” He added: “They played with honour and showed what they could really do.”

Chelle’s biggest disappointment remains the heavy loss to Sudan, which made the challenge much harder. “Our only big regret remains the heavy defeat to Sudan, but that’s football,” he said. The CHAN Eagles are expected to return to Nigeria today.