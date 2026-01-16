Chelle Poised To Dump Nigeria After Failing To Meet NFF’s Benchwork Of AFCON Final

…leave Eagles, go for money,

Peterside tells coach

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, may soon part ways with Nigeria following the team’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle did not meet the ultimatum given to him by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to at least reach the final of AFCON, after Morocco knocked the team out in the semifinals, and there are strong indications that the coach may not submit himself to further negotiation with the NFF that will see him continue following many offers before him.

Despite the disappointment of losing in the semifinal, Chelle’s stock has risen sharply due to Nigeria’s impressive performances at the tournament.

The Eagles began the competition thrillingly, winning their first five matches, scoring a tournamenthigh 14 goals and keeping two clean sheets. The team’s attacking style and organisation won praise across Africa and changed public perception of Chelle’s work.

As a result, several national teams are now reportedly chasing the 48-year-old coach. Tunisia have emerged as the strongest suitor and are said to be ready to double Chelle’s current salary of about $50,000 per month. The North Africans are also offering him the chance to lead their team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having already secured qualification.

Chelle further fuelled speculation about a possible move to Tunisia after a viral moment during a pre-match press conference. Tunisian journalist Nazih Kerchaoui directly told him, “Coach, welcome to Tunisia.”

Chelle replied with “Insha Allah,” meaning “God willing,” a response that has left many Nigerians unsure about his commitment to the Super Eagles, despite having a contract that runs until 2027.

Chelle was appointed just over a year ago on a deal that included a one-year extension option if he qualified Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup.

However, that objective slipped away after Nigeria failed to qualify through both the automatic route and the continental play-offs. Still, the NFF kept faith with him and allowed him to lead the team to the 2025 AFCON.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idah, believes Chelle is likely to accept a move if a better offer comes his way. Speaking on Channels TV, Peterside advised the coach to consider his future carefully and not ignore financial and career opportunities. “Kudos must go to the coach,” Peterside said.

“He took over when the team spirit was low and built a strong side. If Tunisia are offering him $100,000 per month, I won’t be surprised if he goes. He is a businessman, and beyond the money, he will become a World Cup coach, which is the highest level in football.”