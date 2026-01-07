Chelle Plays Down Osimhen’s Outburst, Says Iwobi Soul Of Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has played down a seeming faceoff between his two star players, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, saying he has dealt with the matter using internal mechanisms.

Osimhen has attracted widespread criticism after he was seen clashing with his teammate and storming off the pitch following their 4-0 mauling of Mozambique on Monday.

Reacting to the incident, Chelle said, “So, this is the question about my man management and what happened in the pitch, will stay in the group.

“I don’t need to tell you what happened or what will happen. So, my management, I keep that for me, and everything that happened in the life of the group will stay in the life of the group. So we will see after, and we will talk.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles coach has praised the performance of Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi, describing him as the soul of the team after another impressive performance against the Mambas.

The former Mali coach said Iwobi has a big IQ and is also technically gifted, while urging him to continue to improve from game to game. “You know there are some players who always smell football,” he said.

“This guy has a big IQ of football. You know, technically, he is very good. Since we started, we have seen the guy is a very good player.

“He’s like, actually, he’s like the team, so the most important thing now is to do that every game after every game. “So, once again, we have to stay focused. Alex has to stay focused, continue to work, and continue to try to be better than the last game.