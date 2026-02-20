Chelle, NFF Set For Showdown As Coach Tables 19 Demands For Contract Extension

Fresh tension is brewing between Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after the FrancoMalian tactician submitted a 19-point proposal as conditions for extending his contract.

In a report by Flashcore monitored by our correspondent, the proposal was formally submitted to the NFF on January 22, 2026, and details of the document surfaced on social media yesterday. At the top of Chelle’s demands is a review of his monthly salary from $50,000 to $130,000.

The current pay reportedly covers both him and his assistants, whom he pays from the same sum. Under the new proposal, the $130,000 monthly package will also cover his technical crew and personal assistant

. The coach is also demanding strict non-interference in player invitation and team selection, a clause that has often generated controversy in Nigerian football. He wants full autonomy in choosing friendly matches based on opponents, as well as the freedom to design camping programmes.

In terms of welfare and logistics, Chelle is requesting a private SUV with chauffeur and security, a house in a well-secured area with 24-hour electricity, a furnished office equipped with a projector for match analysis, steady internet provision and GPS facilities.

He further asked for flight tickets for his wife and two children, with business class for himself and his wife, and economy class for the children.

On technical development, Chelle proposed structured youth development programmes and regular opportunities to travel abroad to monitor Nigerian players. He also wants provisions to watch domestic league matches to scout talents for the senior team as well as the U-23, U-20 and U-17 sides.