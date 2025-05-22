Chelle Names Squad For London Tourney As NFF Confirms Russia Friendly

Share

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, yesterday, named two separate squads for Nigeria’s upcoming Unity Cup Tournament in London and a high-profile friendly against Russia in Moscow.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) officially confirmed the Russia game yesterday, ending days of speculation and confusion surrounding the match. Russia is currently under a FIFA ban due to its ongoing war in Ukraine, raising questions about the validity and recognition of the June 6 fixture.

While the match will be played at Moscow’s iconic Luzhniki Stadium, it remains unclear whether it will count for FIFA ranking points or be treated as an unofficial international.

Similar friendlies involving Russia in recent months including one against Zambia have gone ahead, but have not always received full recognition from global football authorities.

Despite this uncertainty, the NFF and coach Chelle are proceeding with plans for the clash, which is expected to serve as preparation for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers and other upcoming competitions.

For the Unity Cup, Junior Harrison Nduka, captain of the CHAN-bound Super Eagles B and champions Remo Stars, will compete for a spot in defence alongside Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Igoh Ogbu, and fellow home-based players Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Sodiq Ismaila, and Waliu Ojetoye.

In midfield, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Saviour Isaac, and Collins Ugwueze will vie for positions against Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, and Chrisantus Uche.

Up front, Ahmed Musa, Adamu Abubakar, and Sikiru Alimi will face competition from Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Tolu Arokodare, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Unity Cup Tournament, featuring Nigeria, Jamaica, Ghana, and Trinidad and Tobago, will take place at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London.

The tournament will kick off with the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 27, as Trinidad & Tobago face Jamaica in the inaugural ‘Trini-Jam’ match on UK soil.

The following day, three-time African champions Nigeria will compete against four-time African champions Ghana in the second semi-final, which will bring all the excitement of a 74-year rivalry between these two continental giants.

All four teams will return on Saturday, May 31, for the grand finale, while the losers of the semi-finals will compete in the third-place match before the final that determines the Unity Cup 2025 champions.

For the friendly match against Russia’s senior men’s team at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday, June 6, Coach Chelle has selected a total of 21 players.

This group includes captain William Ekong, defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika, as well as forwards Victor Boniface and Sadiq Umar, alongside several players from the Unity Cup roster.

