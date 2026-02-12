Chelle May Reject Eagles Despite NFF’s Carrot As Marseille Desperate To Land Coach

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, could be set for a major leap into European football as French Ligue 1 giants, Olympique Marseille, reportedly line up to lure him from Nigeria.

The Ligue 1 club is seeking a replacement for Roberto de Zerbi, who parted ways with OM last weekend following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals PSG. Massilia Zone, a popular Marseille fan account, reports that agents have proposed Chelle’s name for the top job.

It will be recalled that the 48-year-old was recently spotted in Marseille welcoming the club’s new signing, Super Eagles midfielder, Tochukwu Nnadi, sparking fresh speculation over a possible switch.

Chelle’s reputation soared after guiding the Eagles to third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, impressing fans with an attractive passing style.

The former Mali coach, who managed several lowertier French clubs before taking the Mali job, still has a year left on his Eagles contract, despite interest from other African countries like Angola, Guinea, and Tunisia.

This week, Chelle made headlines again by expressing his ambition to become the first African coach to manage Spanish giants, Real Madrid. Meanwhile, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, insists the French tactician will remain with Nigeria. “Eric Chelle enjoys working with Nigeria, he believes in the Super Eagles, and he believes he can achieve with this national team,” Gusau said. “He has great belief in the team and he can achieve his dream with the team.”