Chelle May Not Take Eagles To AFCON If World Cup Dreams Crash

There are strong signs that Coach Eric Chelle may not be in charge of the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if Nigeria fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to reliable sources, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) may sack Chelle if the Super Eagles do not qualify for the next World Cup.

In that case, Augustine Eguavoen is expected to return as head coach once again. This possible change in the technical crew is already being discussed behind the scenes, with plans reportedly in motion, according to SCORENigeria. Eguavoen, popularly known as ‘Cerezo’, is no stranger to the job.

If he returns, it will be the fifth time he has taken charge of the national team. He first coached the Super Eagles between 2005 and 2007. He returned briefly in 2010 and again between 2021 and 2022 after Gernot Rohr was removed. In 2024, Eguavoen stepped in once more temporarily to help Nigeria secure qualification for the 2025 AFCON.

If he is reappointed, his immediate assignment will be to lead the Super Eagles to two international friendly matches against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States in November. After that, attention will shift to the 2025 AFCON, which is scheduled to take place in Morocco.