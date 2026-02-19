Chelle May Become Highest Paid Eagles Coach

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is on the brink of becoming the highest-paid manager in the history of the senior national team as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) intensifies moves to extend his contract, New Telegraph has learnt.

Findings revealed that the NFF Technical Committee will soon meet with Chelle to chart the way forward regarding his contract extension and the composition of his technical crew.

The meeting will be the second time the Franco-Malian tactician will appear before the committee, having first engaged with them before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Although Chelle still has a year left on his current deal, the National Sports Commission (NSC), in conjunction with the NFF, has opened talks to secure his longterm future following Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2025 AFCON.

The Super Eagles impressed many observers with their energetic and attacking style of play at the tournament, even though they failed to meet the pre-tournament target of reaching the final.

Sources close to the negotiations disclosed that discussions over a new deal have not been entirely smooth. Chelle, who currently earns $50,000 per month, is said to have requested a significant pay rise, reportedly pushing for around $100,000 monthly to continue in charge of the team.

The coach’s growing profile has further strengthened his bargaining power. He is believed to be attracting interest from Angola and was recently linked with the vacant managerial position at French Ligue 1 side, Olympique de Marseille.

While the authorities are not disposed to meeting his full demand, it was learnt that the NSC, which is responsible for paying his wages, is willing to offer him in excess of $60,000 per month. Such a figure would see Chelle become the highest-paid coach in the history of the Super Eagles.