Chelle Made Instant Impact On Home-Based Eagles –Alimi

Super Eagles’ B forward, Sikiru Alimi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the postponement of the CHAN competitions will affect all the teams, especially Nigeria. Excerpts:

How has it been in the camp of the CHAN team?

Since coming together as a team, it has been very interesting and we were all looking forward to the tournament until we heard about the postponement and everyone was asked to return to their various clubs. It was a big blow.

How disappointed were you about the news of the new date for the championship?

Of course, we were very disappointed and you can see it on the faces of all the players even psychologically, it affected all of us because we were already getting into proper preparation and getting ready for the tournament proper. We were hoping for the best and now with the postponement, there was nothing we could do.

With what you have done before the players were decamped, do you see Nigeria doing something great at the CHAN?

Of course the technical crew and the players were already working on a formation that will help the team to excel, but unfortunately we will need to start all over again when it is time.

Some of the players might have moved before the new invitation, do you think that will affect the chances of the Super Eagles?

Definitely it will affect the team’s synergy because we were already getting to know and understand ourselves better. We were together before the qualifiers and also coming together again for the preparation proper, we already getting to become a complete team. With the expected transfer of some of the players outside the country, the coaches would have to look out for some new players and then the process of blending the team together will start all over again. However, I trust the ability of all the coaches in the team to do a good job.

You are under the same coach in club and national team, Daniel Ogunmodede, do you see that as an added advantage for you blend into the team?

It wasn’t easy though in the practical aspects because it was a different ballgame in the national team and it was different from the setting in the club. So it was different patterns and different formations here.

The last time Nigeria played the qualifiers, Eagles lost to Togo 4-3 with you scoring the two goals at the Agege Stadium during the second leg, how much did the experience helped you especially qualifying at the expense of Ghana?

Honestly, I was very happy with our display in Ghana because before the first leg, I told colleagues about my experiences in the last qualifier and I knew all the players decided to put more effort because that was the only way we could qualify for this tournament. It was a painful experience then especially when we actually scored the first goal away from home before losing 4-1. It was more painful that we could have achieved qualification at home by getting the third goal, however, it was never meant to be and this is our time.

The Super Eagles will be playing the defending champion of the tournament, Senegal, with Congo and Sudan also in the group, how would you evaluate the group?

It is one of the most difficult groups in the championship, considering the kind of countries that are in our group. I think the Nigerian group is one of the most difficult groups in this tournament. I think Nigeria will surely scale through with determination and hard work.

There has been conversation that the CHAN tournament is not really necessary, what’s your opinion on this?

It is very, very necessary and important. Those that are saying it’s not necessary to continue with CHAN, they don’t know how we, the players, feel when we’re being neglected from the main national team. And this is an opportunity for us to even showcase our talent and come together as a team, and I think it’s very unfortunate it has been postponed.

You met with the new Super Eagles coach, and definitely I know he will have spoken with you players in camp. Do you see this man as somebody that will give the home-based players opportunity in the main Eagles team?

Yes, I believe so. His football knowledge in general reveals he love domestic football and his brief talk with us was great. It was an instant impact a boost to our confidence generally. He watched our friendly game against Sunshine Stars which we won 3-2 and he spoke with us well. He encouraged us all on our career and need to believe in ourselves. Also in his communication and what he wants to do, I am certain he will give the players playing at home the opportunity.

Talking about you as an individual, how has it been playing in the domestic league?

It wasn’t an easy one for me. The ups, the downs, the difficult aspects, the injuries. I would say to myself it was a tricky time. Playing in the domestic league, going and coming, it’s a very psychological thing. The trips are often so difficult, traveling for hours to meet up a schedule game and so on, however, I thank God for where I am today.

You had history with injuries, how easy was it for you returning after a long layoff some years back?

Seriously, some young people don’t get their level back after such an injury which really makes me to give kudos to myself. And playing in the domestic league doesn’t diminish your talent as a person and it doesn’t make you less. I think it’s always a place to always come and get back to your confidence and keep your fitness.

Recently, we had some top players returning to the league; Shehu Abdulahi and Ahmed Musa returning to Kano Pillars while Brown Ideye also signed for Enyimba. Do you see that as a boost to the league?

Yes, definitely. For them to return to the league and also giving such a performance, it shows there is something about the league that they have seen which informed their decision to return to Nigeria to play in the league. It is good for the entire system and many of the players will see them as role models and will also learn a few things from them.

You are playing for Remo Stars, a private club, how would you compare the club and other government owned clubs you have played for?

Honestly, playing for Remo Stars is one of the decisions I make. Coming to experience such is very important for me to know how it feels playing for a private club and I think it’s one of the decisions I have made that I never regretted. There are lots of differences playing for a club run by government and private club. I want to urge everyone and the people in charge of our league to try and allow for more private owned club sides in our league. I think more private clubs should be welcomed in the league because of the good structures; they pay attention to details compared to the state clubs.

Are you saying the league body should encourage more private clubs in the league?

Yes, I think more private owned clubs will be more developed and the welfare package will be mostly improved on.

How did you come into football?

It is my passion for football and also, my father played football. He has been there for me right from the start and that’s why it was easy for me to get to where I am today.

We are at the halfway stage of the season, what are your targets with Remo Stars? Do you see the team going all the way and win the title?

Definitely, we can go all the way. Last season, we were a bit unlucky we came short and were second on the log. This is still the same mindset we came to the season with, we want to go for the ultimate prize which is the title. And I think with the help of myself and my colleagues, we can really achieve more this season.

If you have not been a footballer, what would you have done for yourself as a career?

I think I would have been a naval officer.

What interests you in the army?

My father was an officer. And my mother was into military stuff too. So I grew up in the barracks and if not for football, I would have ended up as an officer too.

The dream of every player is to take their trade abroad, you have done that before, but if the opportunity comes, where do you wish to go to?

Currently, I don’t have a preferred place. I just want a platform for me to keep enjoying the game and get my means of survival.

