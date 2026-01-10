Chelle Harps On Focus Against Algeria

…as Moses Simon targets win in Marrakech

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has said the main focus for him now is the game against The Fennecs of Algeria and not about the other things surrounding the team.

There has been different crisis surrounding the team starting with the outburst between strikers Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman as well as the team’s strike over the outstanding match bonuses owed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

According to the former Mali coach, his job is on the field of play and not any- thing outside. “This is my job, to try to stay focused only on the pitch, not around it,” he said.

“You can talk about the energy and you can talk about the state of mind, which is the most important thing. “The group has stayed with great solidarity, so every time you do something, there are some good things and bad things, but you have to stay focused.

“In that case, our state of mind is good. We are physically ready. Tactically, I have to make choices, and technically we are ready too.

“Once again, what happens around this team, I just want to talk about the pitch. If you have other questions, ask my federation.

“I try to stay focused on the pitch and bring my best, my motivation, to this group.” Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ winger, Moses Simon, has said they were not dwelling on what happened between the two sides in 2019 as they are just focusing on the game on Saturday.

The Paris FC of France forward was part of the team eliminated in 2019 and said they are still aware of the loss. He said: “Of course we are aware [of that loss in 2019].

I was there also when they kicked us out in the semifinal. We are motivated. “We want to win, we are not going to try to win, we want to win. This is our goal and we hope we achieve it.”