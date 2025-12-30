Chelle Hails Osimhen As Striker Buys N.7bn Jewellery To Celebrate Birthday

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has again described Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world, as the Galatasaray forward marked his 27th birthday in grand style with the purchase of a luxury diamond necklace reportedly worth about N726 million.

Chelle spoke glowingly about Osimhen during the Super Eagles’ official media briefing ahead of Nigeria’s final Group C match against Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“For me, he’s the best striker in the world,” Chelle said. “I wish him lots of goals and I hope this AFCON will be a great one for him. He feels good and he’s very focused.”

Osimhen celebrated his birthday on the same day the national team camp was buzzing with preparations, and the coach joined many Nigerians and football fans around the world in praising the striker’s quality and commitment.

The former Napoli star has already made his mark at the tournament, scoring against Tunisia at the weekend. That goal means he has now equalled his total from the 2023 AFCON, where he scored once, and he will be hoping to add more as the competition progresses. Off the pitch, Osimhen also caught attention with his birthday celebration.

Reports say the striker bought himself a diamond necklace valued at about N726 million. The luxury piece boldly displays “VO9”, the Nigerian flag and a GOAT emoji, underlining his confidence and status in world football.

The jeweller behind the piece, Benny Jeweller, described it as one of the biggest chains in the game. “We had to end the year right with the biggest chain in the game – 1,500 grams, 986 carats – for the best striker in the world,” the jeweller said. “The Nigerian flag is made with green gold, with soccer balls on the necklace and a detailed pendant.”